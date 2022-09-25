Chairman of University Grants Commission Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar shared on Sunday, September 25, morning that the results of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) will be declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) tomorrow, September 26 on by 4 pm.

"National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students," Kumar tweeted at 9.11 am on September 25.

The CUET PG score will be valid for admission in PG courses offered by central universities only for the 2022-23 academic session. After the declaration of results, NTA will no longer be involved and the admission process will be regulated by the participating central universities.

More than forty central universities are participating this year. The exam was conducted from September 1-12.

Evaluation of the response sheets of candidates would be done according to this final answer key. NTA has stated that students would be awarded marks for the dropped questions.

Students need their application number and date of birth to check the answer key. They are advised to download the answer key for future reference. Here are the steps:

1. Open either of the official websites mentioned above

2. Click on the 'CUET PG Final Answer key 2022' link

3. Enter the login credentials in the window that appears

4. The final answer key appears