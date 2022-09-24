In Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, a principal of a private school was booked for allegedly showing an obscene video to one of the students in the school. Following the complaint filed by the student's parents, the police of the city lodged an FIR (First information report), as stated in a report by PTI.

Further, giving more details on this, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Amit Kishore Srivastava said that the parents of the student alleged that the school principal called the girl to his room on September 15 and showed her an obscene video and pictures on his mobile phone. Following this complaint, an FIR was lodged against the principal of the school located in the Saar Kotwali area and now the matter is under investigation, he added.

Additionally, the parents said that the girl initially remained silent about the incident and informed them about it only on Saturday, based on which the parents approached the police, the police informed, as stated in a report by PTI.