Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will begin the final phase of registration for Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) Counselling 2022 on September 25, 2022, as stated in a report by The Hindustan Times.

On September 26, 2022, there will be certificate verification for candidates who have already booked their slots. The exercising options after certificate verification is from September 25 to 27, 2022 and the freezing of options is till September 27, 2022. Also on September 29, 2022, there will be a provisional allotment of seats. The payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through the website will be done from September 29 to October 7, 2022.

The qualified and eligible candidates of TS ECET gain admission to BE/BTech/Pharmacy courses (Lateral Entry into the second year) in university and private Engineering and Pharmacy colleges via the counselling process.

Steps to apply:

1. Open the official website — tsecet.nic.in

2. On the homepage, select the option final phase registration link

3. Login with the required details

4. Post logging in, fill in the application form

5. Pay the application fees

6. Click on submit and your registration is done

7. Download the page and keep a copy for future reference