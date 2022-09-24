Students who are willing to apply for undergraduate (UG) programmes offered by the Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) are advised to hurry, as tomorrow, September 25, is the last date to register for the same. All those who have appeared for the CUET UG 2022 exam are eligible to apply.

However, candidates need to be very careful in filling out their application forms and uploading documents. "The candidate will not be considered for admission, if there is any discrepancy in the submitted online application form and the CUET UG score card," reads the notice on the official CUTN website cutn.ac.in.

CUTN conducts the registration through the SAMARTH portal. Interested students can apply through the direct link cutncuet.samarth.edu.in. Students must note that there are no registration fees.

CUTN has clarified that only those students who have logged in and registered their names online will be considered for admission. In case of queries, students can email them to the admission query email ID. Here is the Email-ID: admissions@cutn.ac.in.

The application window has been open from September 20. The Central University of TN offers three, four and five-year UG and integrated courses. For details on available UG courses, candidates are advised to check the official university website.