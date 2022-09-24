Demands of Karnataka Higher Education Minister Ashwathnarayan CN’s resignation grew louder on Twitter with several people along with ministers demanding it in the backdrop of alleged irregularities observed with the BMS Trust.



JD (S) Legislature Party Leader HD Kumaraswamy too, said, “Our three demands: 1. A high-level investigation should be conducted into the irregularities in then BMS trust. 2. Trust and all its assets should be confiscated by the state government. 3. Higher Education Minister @drashwathcn should resign immediately,” in a post on Twitter with the hashtag #ResignAswathaNarayana.



In fact, the Assembly was adjourned sine die yesterday, September 23 after a dharna by JDS MLAs, led by former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, demanding a probe against Ashwathnarayan for approving an amendment to change the Bengaluru-based BMS Educational Trust into a public entity from a private trust, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



Reports pointed out that the minister was accused of clearing a file allowing billionaire P Dayananda Pai’s appointment as life trustee of the BMS Educational Trust.



“My govt in 2018 flatly rejected BMS trust’s amended proposal of donor trustee & life trustee as such changes were illegal. After my govt, how is it that @BJP4Karnataka govt gave approval at a lightening speed?,” HD Kumaraswamy also stated in his tweet.



Another user on Twitter said, “The government should immediately investigate the scam and get resignation from @drashwathcn. Can't you bravely face the investigation if you haven't done anything wrong?” in a tweet.