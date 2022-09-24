As per the schedule released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), tomorrow, September 25, is the last date to apply for the December 2022 exams of the CS Professional and CS Executive programmes. Students can register without a late fee till tomorrow.

Caniddates can also apply with the late fee from September 26 till October 10. Interested candidates, who are yet to register for these exams, can do so by filling the application form on the official website icsi.edu.

The application forms were made available from August 26. The schedule for adding the module is also same as application, as per ICSI. This means that without late fee, candidates can select the module till September 25, and with the late fee, they can do so from September 26 to October 30.

The fee for Module I and II of CS Executive is Rs 1,200 each. The late fee for the modules is Rs 250. It may be noted that Rs 250 is also the fee for making corrections in the applications.

The exams will be held from December 21 and continue till December 30. Candidates are informed that the CS Professional and Executive exam results for the June 2022 session have already been declared on August 25.