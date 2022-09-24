Unemployment, unemployed youth and job crunch have been prevalent in India for years. With unemployment, the need for jobs for youth goes higher. But what lands youth in a risky situation is the offers given by fake job rackets. Considering the desire of youth to work abroad, the chances of being cheated are even higher.

In this regard, the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India on September 24 posted an 'Advisory regarding fake job rackets targeting IT skilled youth'. Further, giving more details about such cases, the post read, "Instances of fake job rackets offering lucrative jobs to entice Indian youths for the posts of 'Digital Sales and Marketing Executives' in Thailand by dubious IT firms involved in the call-centre scam and crypto-currency fraud have come to our notice recently by our Missions in Bangkok and Myanmar."

Who is targeted?

"The target groups are IT skilled youth who are duped in the name of lucrative data entry jobs in Thailand through social media advertisements as well as by Dubai and India-based agents," the post added.

Additionally, it stressed that "The victims are reportedly taken across the border illegally mostly into Myanmar and held captive to work under harsh conditions." In this regard, "Indian nationals are advised not to get entrapped in such fake job offers being floated through social media platforms or other sources," the ministry advised in its post.

Giving more precautions, the ministry advised the candidates who will be travelling on tourist/visit visa for employment purposes to cross-check credentials through concerned missions abroad and antecedents of recruiting agents as well as any company before taking up any job offer.