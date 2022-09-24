The final answer key of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Students who appeared for the exam can check the answer key via the official websites cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.



Students need their application number and date of birth to check the answer key. They are advised to download the answer key for future reference. Here are the steps:

1. Open either of the official websites mentioned above

2. Click on the 'CUET PG Final Answer key 2022' link

3. Enter the login credentials in the window that appears

4. The final answer key appears



NTA is also expected to release the results for CUET PG 2022 soon. Evaluation of the response sheets of candidates would be done according to this final answer key. NTA has stated that students would be awarded marks for the dropped questions.



The CUET PG score will be valid for admission in PG courses offered by central universities only for the 2022-23 academic session. After the declaration of results, NTA will no longer be involved and the admission process will be regulated by the participating central universities.



More than forty central universities are participating this year. The exam was conducted from September 1-12.