Today, September 24, 2022, is the last day that the application window for the Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (AP RCET) 2022 will be open. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) which will conduct the exam will close the window today.

If anyone is applying after today, that is, after September 24, then there is still a chance but a late fee will be applicable. The last date to apply with a late fee of Rs 2,000 is October 5 and the last day to apply with a late fee of Rs 5,000 is October 11, 2022.

On October 10 and 11, the window will open for corrections. And the hall tickets will be available from October 13. Moreover, on behalf of APSCHE, Andhra University in Vishakapatnam will conduct this year's AP RCET exam.

Steps to apply for the AP RCET exam:

1. Open the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

2. Select AP RCET 2022 on the homepage

3. A new page will appear. Click on the link which is given for fee payment

4. Fill the application form with all required details

5. Upload all necessary documents

6. Click on submit

7. After applying, download the form for future reference