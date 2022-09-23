The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling for those candidates who qualified the NEET PG exam has begun in West Bengal. Although the registration for the counselling started on September 21, the process will end on September 25, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

To register, candidates have to proceed with the verification process and the verification can be done between September 22 and September 26 from 11 am to 4 pm. For verification, the candidates have to visit their allotted institutions, while NRI (Non-Resident Indian) candidates have to go to Swasthya Bhawan. Additionally, candidates who have completed their graduation from foreign universities should have a permanent registration with the Medical Council of India/State Medical Council.

Meanwhile, on September 26, after 6 pm, a provisional list of candidates will be declared and the final list will be out on September 27 after 4 pm. Also, on September 27, the seat matrix and college information will be available. On September 27, the selected candidates can fill their choices and lock it in after 6 pm. The results will be declared on September 30 after 4 pm. Meanwhile, the candidates are directed to report to their allotted institutions with all original documents for re-verification from October 11 to 14 from 11 am to 4 pm.

Details of round two and the mop-up round will be declared later. A point to note is that there is a penalty if a candidate discontinues the course after admission at any time before its completion. If they do so, the candidates will be charged with a penalty of Rs 5 lakh, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.