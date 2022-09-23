The Supreme Court will continue hearing the affidavit filed by Ukraine-returned students challenging the Academic Mobility Program offered by the Union Health Ministry, on October 11. The case was heard today as well, September 23.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) had earlier, on September 6, allowed students who have returned from war-torn Ukraine to move to other universities in different countries. The mobility programme offered by Ukraine has been considered by the Commission in consultation with the Ministry of External Affairs. However, the degree will be given by the parent Ukrainian university, the Commission announced, in its public notice, as stated in a report by IANS.

While the case was being heard today, the judges seemed positive, noted Archita Verma, a Ukraine-returned medical student and the main petitioner in the case. "The judge allowed our advocates to present their side and he listened thoroughly. They explained that the mobility programme is not feasible for students," she said.

The NMC earlier issued a notice, on September 22, listing three universities — BAU International University, Batumi, Georgian National University, SEU and New Vision University — where Indian medical students, who are currently studying in Ukraine, can apply under the Academic Mobility Program. Archita, however, said that these are just three universities. "India has over 600 medical colleges. If these can't accommodate 15,000 medical students, then what will these three universities accommodate?" she asked.

Additionally, the lawyer representing the government agreed that the Ukraine-returned medical students are not 'non-meritorious' students as they had earlier claimed, Archita said. The next date for the hearing is set for October 11, as the government needed more time to discuss further options with the NMC.