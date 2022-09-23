Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will begin the registration process for the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2023 on October 5, as stated in a report by The Indian Express. The last date for online registration is November 11, with a regular fee, and November 18, with a late fee of Rs 500.

The exam is divided into Part A and Part B, which are based on different topics. Part A is based on the topics of visualisation and spatial ability, environmental and social awareness, analytical and logical reasoning, language and creativity, design thinking and problem-solving and observation and design sensitivity. Part B of CEED is based on drawing, creativity, communication skills and problem identification skills.

While there are 41 objective-type questions in Part A, the first 8 questions do not have any negative markings. This is where the candidates can grab an opportunity to score high and make their way to the top merit list. On the other hand, Part B consists of 5 questions carrying 20 marks each. This part involves drawing and sketching, which means that the applicants must practice extensively to secure a good score in this part.