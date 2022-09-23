On Thursday, September 22, photographs showing girl students cleaning toilets at a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district appeared in the local media, prompting state panchayat minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia to order a probe, as stated in a report by PTI. As per an official, the incident came to light when reports in this regard surfaced in the media with photos of girls in uniform cleaning toilets at a primary and middle school located in Chakdevpur village in the district.

Additionally, the media reports suggested the girls were students of Classes V and VI. The photos showed girls holding brooms in their hands and cleaning toilets by fetching water from a hand pump on the school premises. Moreover, both primary and middle sections of the school are being run from the same campus in the village.

Further, the official said that the incident actually happened on Tuesday, September 20, when the school principal was away at an official meeting. The Education Department's deputy director, Chandra Shekhar Sisodia said, "We have taken the matter very seriously and are probing the issue. Action will be taken against those found guilty in the matter," as stated in a report by PTI.