The Karnataka High Court, today, September 23, accepted the proposal submitted by the government regarding the KCET (Karnataka Common Entrance Test) 2022 ranking system to be adopted for PU II students who passed in 2020-21. The report proposed that six marks in Physics, five marks in Chemistry and seven marks in Mathematics be cut out of the total 100 marks of the qualifying examination for the repeaters, explained Advocate Rajendra Kulkarni, who appeared for the petitioners.



While the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will issue a new ranking list for KCET 2022 based on the proposal accepted by the state High Court today, September 23, repeaters of the exam are still not satisfied with the decision.



Single deduction, huge variation

“A single deduction in marks will cause a huge variation in the ranks,” said Abhishek R, a KCET repeater. He stated that the decision comes as a disappointment to the repeaters. “But it is already late now so we have to move on,” he added.



Suhas Papanashi, another KCET repeater, said that the decision has to be accepted by them considering the urgency it holds. “I am not 100 per cent satisfied with it but everything has already been delayed so we have to settle with this,” he said. However, most of the repeaters' ranks will fall by 2000 to 3000 when compared to the ranks that would have been allotted if a 50:50 decision (considering PU II and CET marks equally) was taken for everyone, he pointed out.



Ramya S, another KCET dropper, however, shared similar concerns. “What is the logic behind this deduction of marks? Options have increased for the freshers as the seats are also being increased according to the new proposal, so they shouldn’t have deducted marks for us,” she said.



Freshers have concerns too

Not just repeaters, but some freshers too expressed concerns that their ranks might vary. “My rank is 2.7k which is not a great rank. With this new proposal, my rank will vary,” said Hamsika AS, a KCET fresher. She pointed out that the new decision might help those who got lesser (better) ranks — below 1,000. “If only CET marks were considered, then it would have been fair to both sides,” she added.



All is fair

Some freshers however, expressed that this judgment will favour all. “The initial judgments of considering only CET marks or considering both CET and board marks in a 50:50 ratio was not fair. This decision would be better for all as seats have also increased,” said Sanjana Boggaram, another fresher.



Meanwhile, students continue to be concerned over the delay in the academic calendar owing to the case in the court. “We have lost a lot of time so now we are worried that they will rush through with the portions,” said Sanjana.