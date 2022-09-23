Image of classroom for representational purpose only | (Pic: Express)

Today, September 23, is the last date to register for the Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022. Interested candidates who have not registered yet are advised to do so at the earliest, as the registration window closes at 11.59 pm.

As per the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), all the students who qualified the NEET PG 2022/NEET MDS 2022 exams are eligible to apply. Candidates can register for the counselling by visiting the official KEA website kea.kar.nic.in.

Here are the steps to register:



1. Visit the official website

2. Find the 'Latest Announcement' section on the home page

3. Click on the application link available under this section

4. Enter the required details to register

5. Fill in the form and pay the application fees

6. Upload the required documents and submit

7. Save the completed form and take a printout

After successful submission, the candidates will be called for the document verification process, which is mandatory. The process will be carried out offline and the schedule for the same has already been released.

The verification will start from September 26 and continue till October 3. It will be conducted rank-wise. The display of the seat matrix will be notified about later.