The Karnataka High Court has accepted the proposal submitted by the government regarding the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) ranking system to be adopted for PU II students who passed in 2020-21. The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will issue a revised list of rankings soon.



Advocate Rajendra Kulkarni, appearing for the petitioners, said that the appeal has been disposed of in accordance with the proposal given by the government. “The government will issue an order accordingly and the revised list of rankings will be put out,” the advocate said.



What did the report say?

The report proposed that six marks in Physics, five marks in Chemistry and seven marks in Mathematics be cut out of the total 100 marks of the qualifying examination for the repeaters, explained Advocate Rajendra Kulkarni, appearing for the petitioners. “In an average, six per cent will be deducted. The freshers will have 100 per cent results whereas the repeaters will have 94 per cent results,” he said.



The advocate informed that during the hearing, one batch of petitioners weren’t satisfied with the proposal, claiming that the calculation method that was adopted was “wrong”.



“However, the court was very keen as the decision has been taken by an expert committee,” the advocate said.



The story so far...

The HC was hearing an appeal by the KEA challenging the September 3 judgment of a single-judge Bench which had quashed a note by the Authority issued on July 30. As per the quashed KEA note, only the CET marks of these students would be used for ranking them for admission to professional courses. Under the existing rules, the rankings are done taking into consideration marks from PU II and CET equally, in a 50:50 ratio.



The KEA had done away with this formula for the 2020-21 batch students who are reappearing for KCET in the current year as their PU II marks in the previous year was given internally by colleges. The students had challenged this in the HC. The single-judge Bench had asked the KEA to come up with a new formula and even suggested a 25:75 ratio for the 2020-21 students.



The KEA, however, did not consider this suggestion and the Bench quashed the note itself, following which the court asked for a report to be submitted on how to resolve the issue of rankings in a way that helps all students with a ‘coordination formula’, as per The New Indian Express.



When the matter was heard on September 19, the High Court asked the state government to constitute a committee and prepare a coordination formula to resolve the issue of KCET rankings, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express. The Karnataka High Court-mandated report on the KCET 2022 ranking issue was submitted to the government on Wednesday, September 21.