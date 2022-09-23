The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the first seat allotment list today on September 23. It was seen that many top rankers in the JEE Advanced 2022 exam opted for Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

According to the Admission Committee of IIT Bombay, 69 of the top 100 rank holders and 173 of the top 500 rank holders have chosen courses at the institute. The 23 IITs are participating in the seat matrix for JEE Advanced Counselling this year.

The number of seats has increased from 16,238 in 2021 to 16,598 in 2022. Seats from ten new IITs including IIT Mandi, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Patna, Pallakad and Dharwad and others have also been approved to be added, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

The number of rounds of counselling, which was only three till last year, have been increased to six by JoSAA. A zero vacancy of seats was reported in the last two years in IITs.

This year, the cut-off percentage has been reduced by JoSAA for some categories. For the General category, it has been reduced to 15.28 per cent from last year's 17.5 per cent. And for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories, the cut off is 7.78 per cent, while last year it was 8.75 per cent, as per Hindustan Times.

The admission to the IITs have already started as per the schedule released by JoSAA from September 12. IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee are some of the other top institutes opted for by students.