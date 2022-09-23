On September 23, Friday, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) extended the admission deadline for the July session again. For both online and Open and Distance Learning (ODL) modes, the date has been extended to September 30, as stated in a report by The Indian Express. Earlier, the university had given time till August 25 to submit the applications and then further extended it to September 25. Also, as per the official note, the last date of new admissions is for all the programmes.

How to apply for IGNOU admissions 2022:

1. Open the official website — https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/.

2. A list of pointers will appear for the aspirants. Read those points and tick the box for ‘terms and conditions’.

3. Click on the ‘proceed for re-registration' button.

4. Sign in with your username, password and verification code.

5. New candidates can register with required details.

6. Click submit when done.

Candidates are instructed to give the correct mobile number and e-mail ID as the university will send confirmation along with essential updates.