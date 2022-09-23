Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has reopened the registration process for CUET UG courses for three days — from Friday, September 23, to Sunday, September 25 — as stated in a report by PTI. The university is conducting undergraduate admissions to 10 courses through the newly-introduced CUET. It was in August that the university opened a registration portal for candidates seeking admission in these courses. But now, it has reopened the admission portal after receiving "requests" from students.

The Controller of Examination said in an official read, "On repeated requests from some of the stakeholders and in continuation, the online portal of Jamia Millia Islamia examinations' website has been opened for the fourth time for registration at JMI from 23.09.2022 to 26.09.2022 for the undergraduate programs of the JMI whose tests have been conducted by CUET." As per a university official, this is the last chance for registration.

What are the courses for registration? BA (Hons) Turkish Language and Literature, BA (Hons) Sanskrit, BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies, BA ( Hons) History, BA(Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) Economics, BSc Biotechnology, BVoc (Solar Energy) and BSc (Hons) Physics. Moreover, the university is expected to begin classes for students admitted to these courses from October 6.