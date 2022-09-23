The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India, has issued an advisory for Indian nationals and students from India in Canada.

This has been done in light of the increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-Indian activities in Canada, as the advisory stated. It went on to state that the MEA, India's High Commission/Consulate General in Canada have taken up these incidents with the authorities in Canada. It also added that the perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice.

"In view of the increasing incidences of crimes...Indian nationals and students from India in Canada and those proceeding to Canada for travel/education are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant," says the advisory.

It also urges Indian nationals and students from India who are now in Canada to register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver via their respective websites or via the MADAD portal, madad.gov.in. "Registration would enable the High Commission and Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any requirement or emergency.