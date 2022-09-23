The correction window for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 application has been opened from 10 am today, September 23, by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore. Candidates who have registered for the exam can make the required changes till 5 pm on September 26.

The corrections can be made via the official CAT website iimcat.ac.in. Candidates must note that, "Only Photo, Signature and Test City Preferences can be changed," as per the official notice.

Here are the steps to edit the application:

1. Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in.

2. Select the login option on the home page.

3. Enter the required details and login.

4. The application form will appear. Make the necessary changes and save them.

5. Download a copy for future reference.

The CAT 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on November 27. The question paper will be based on quantitative ability, verbal ability, reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical thinking. The admit cards for the exam are scheduled to be released on October 27.

The exam is for admission to Postgraduate Business courses available in various IIMs. Some of the top participating institutes are IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, IIM Kozhikode and IIM Lucknow.