Today, September 23, is the last date to register for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2022 Counselling. The registrations began from September 21, 2022.

Candidates who are yet to apply for the counselling can do so by visiting the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Only the candidates who cleared the AP PGCET, GPAT (Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test) and GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) exams are eligible to register.

Here are the steps to follow for registering:

1. Visit the official website

2. Click on the AP PGCET 2022 Counselling link on the home page

3. Fill in the candidate details in the new window that appears

4. Submit the application fees

5. Entre the hall ticket number of the AP PGCET, GPAT or GATE exam hall ticket number

6. Fill in the application form

7. Upload the required documents and submit

8. Download the form and take a printout

The counselling schedule is separate for AP PGCET qualified candidates and for GPAT and GATE qualified candidates. For the latter set of students, the certificate verification process begins from today itself and would continue till September 26. For AP PGCET candidates, the verification process will take place from September 28 till October 9.