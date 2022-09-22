Ukraine-returned students have now filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court, challenging the Academic Mobility Program offered by the Union Health Ministry. "Most of the universities abroad are not providing these programs. If the parent university is not providing the program and if the government doesn't want to take responsibility, then how can a student join the program?" asked Archita Verma, a Ukraine-returned student, who is also the main petitioner in the case. The matter will be heard by the Supreme Court tomorrow, September 23.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) had earlier on September 6 allowed students who have returned from war-torn Ukraine to move to other universities in different countries. The mobility programme offered by Ukraine has been considered by the Commission in consultation with the Ministry of External Affairs. However, the degree will be given by the parent Ukrainian university, the Commission announced, in its public notice, as stated in a report by IANS. However, students are still not happy. "The fee difference is huge there compared to India, almost double," added Archita.

Additionally, the NMC issued a notice today, September 22, listing three universities — BAU International University, Batumi, Georgian National University, SEU and New Vision University — where Indian medical students, who are currently studying in Ukraine, can apply under the Academic Mobility Program. Archita, however, said that these are just three universities. "India has over 600 medical colleges. If these can't accommodate 15,000 medical students, then what will these three universities accommodate?" she asked.

Parents and students also said that they are only asking for a one-time adjustment for these students. "There is ample infrastructure in the country to accommodate them. If they don't, then there could be scarcity of doctors in times of need like the COVID-19 pandemic," they said.