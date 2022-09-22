On September 22, 2022, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu, released the Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2022 admission (for MBBS/BDS Degree courses) application forms, as stated in a report by The Indian Express. Those students who are interested can apply for the listed degree courses at the official website — tnmedicalselection.net.

As per officials, counselling has opened specially for management and government quota. Moreover, the deadline for this process is till October 3. Interested candidates can submit their online applications by 5 pm on October 3.

Steps to fill the application forms:

1. Open the official website — tnmedicalselection.net.

2. Check for the option for online applications for MBBS and BDS degree courses under the notification tab on the homepage. Click on the online application link.

3. Register using the required credentials.

4. Fill the application form with your personal details and educational qualifications.

5. Upload all the documents that are asked for.

6. Pay the fees of Rs 1,000, which is non-refundable.

7. Click submit.

8. Download a copy of the application for future reference.

Who is eligible to apply?

Candidates should have completed 17 years of age at the time of admission or should have completed 17 years on or before December 31, 2022. Also, a point to remember is that the rank list will be available on the official websites and results will not be communicated individually to them, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.