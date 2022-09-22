A public notice was issued by National Medical Commission (Undergraduate Medical Education Board) and it listed three universities where Indian medical students back from war-torn Ukraine can apply under the Academic Mobility programme.

They are:

1) BAU International University, Batumi in Georgia. Fee is 6500 USD and the medium of instruction is English

2) Georgian National University, SEU in Gerogia. Fee is 6500 USD and the medium of instruction is English

3) New Vision University in Georgia. Fee is 7000 USD and the medium of instruction is English

"In compliance to the suggestions/directions of Hon'ble Supreme Court of India in W.P (C) No. 607/2022 titled Archita vs NMC & Ors., the Commission, in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry fo External Affairs, hereby circulate the following information/list of universities where Indian medical students, who are presently in Ukraine, can apply under Academic Mobility Program."

It also goes on to state: "Since the above information is dynamic in nature, any other additional information will be disseminated for all concerned as and when received from the Minsitry of External Affairs."

"It is hearby made clear that the above information/list is to facilitate the Indian medical students, who are studying in Ukraine and not by way of any responsibility of the Government of India," it stated.