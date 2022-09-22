The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has withdrawn a few seats from two institutes from the seat matrix of NEET-PG 2022 Round-1 Counselling. In a notice dated September 22, 2022, MCC stated that the decision was taken after it received information from the institutes regarding the matter. The institutes have stated the reasons as well.

It is the Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal which has asked two of the MD Radiotherapy/Radio Oncology (RADT) seats to be removed because “Recognition not received from NMC” for them. The two seats belong to the UR (Unreserved) and SC (Scheduled Caste) categories respectively.

Similarly, the BJ Government Medical College, Ahmedabad has asked that two seats from MD (Emergency and Critical Care)/MD (Emergency Medicine) be removed because they were “Erroneously added”. These seats belong to SC and ST (Scheduled Tribe) categories respectively.

All the seats proposed to be removed belong to the AIQ (All India Quota) Quota category. “The seat mentioned for withdrawal will be removed from the Seat Matrix before the allotment process of Round-1,” the NMC notice states.

Candidates, who wish to access the notice, can do so by visiting the official MCC website mcc.nic.in. On the home page, find the ‘Withdrawal of PG Seats’ notice under the ‘News and Events’ Section. The notice opens in a separate window.