The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala is set to declare the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2022 final first seat allotment list today, September 22. It must be noted that the provisional list was released by CEE yesterday, September 21.

The candidates who appeared for the Counseling can check and download the provisional KEAM 2022 college-wise allotment list from the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. The provisional allotment list was for various Engineering and Architecture courses.

Here are the steps to view the provisional list:

1. Open the official CEE website

2. Find the KEAM 2022 link on the home page

3. Find the Provisional seat allotment link on the left-hand side of the screen and click on it

4. The seat allotment list opens

5. Check and download as required

The final list, after it is released can also be checked in this method.

The candidates were given time till 10 am today to file objections to the provisional list. It is important to know that the Government Engineering College Thrissur (Cyber Physical Systems, Computer Science and Engineering), Kannur Anjarakandi Malabar Institute of Technology (Civil Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering), Sree Buddha College of Engineering Alappuzha (Robotics and Automation Engineering) are the colleges/courses which are not included in the provisional list.