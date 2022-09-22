The Karnataka High Court-mandated report on the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2022 ranking issue was submitted to the government on Wednesday, September 21 and will be submitted before the court today, September 22.



When the matter was heard on September 19, the high court asked the State government to constitute a committee and prepare a coordination formula to resolve the issue of CET rankings, following an appeal filed by the government on problems faced by students who had written the exam this year, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



The high court had earlier upheld the contention of the petitioners in the CET repeaters' case and asked the government to redo the CET ranking list, taking into consideration the repeaters’ qualifying examination marks. However, the government had filed an appeal, following which the court asked for a report to be submitted on how to resolve the issue of rankings in a way that helps all students with a ‘coordination formula’, as per The New Indian Express.



Who was the case filed by?



The case was first filed by KCET repeaters from the 2021 PUC batch, who were informed by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) that their PUC marks will not be included in the KCET merit score because, unlike other freshers from the 2022 batch, they did not write Board exams to clear the PUC. It is to be noted that the PUC batch of 2021 was cleared on the basis of their Class X and Class XI marks since exams could not be conducted at the time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Advocate Shathabish Shivanna, who is appearing for the petitioners, informed EdexLive that the State government was asked to come up with two to three different modes of evaluation where no student faces injustice. “If the proposal is acceptable to the repeater students and the advocates representing them, then the matter ends there,” he said.



While the deadline was Thursday, September 22 the committee submitted the report to the state government on Wednesday, which will be submitted to the high court. The report was submitted by a five-member committee appointed by the State government, headed by Karnataka State Higher Education Council Vice-Chairman Prof B Thimmegowda.



In a statement to EdexLive earlier, KEA Executive Director S Ramya had said that the KEA will ensure that no student is left behind academically.



Advocate Rajendra Kulkarni informed that the matter is listed for hearing today, September 22 as serial number 64.

