Today, September 22, the Supreme Court reserved judgment in the pleas challenging Karnataka High Court’s verdict upholding the ban on wearing hijab in educational institutions, after 10 days of the hearing.



A batch of 23 petitions were listed before the Bench, wherein, some of them sought the right to wear hijab for Muslim girls in educational institutions, and the others challenged the judgment of the Karnataka High Court dated March 15 which upheld the hijab ban, as stated in a report by LiveLaw.



While making arguments, Advocate Hufez Ahmadi appearing for the petitioners said that, “Nothing has been shown why should anyone get provoked when a girl wears hijab. The suggestion that there were public order issue is puerile. It amounts to yielding to pressure groups and bullying which is hardly a sign of good governance,” as per LiveLaw.



The advocate also said that, “If these girls get a good education, tomorrow they can take a decision on how to dress. Education itself is empowering. This stopping can result in they going back to other education which is not secular. Don't stop this at the threshold,” as per LiveLaw.



Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamat said that in the pleadings of the State, the ground of public order is taken in the counter, as per LiveLaw. “So the circular says students should wear clothes going with unity, equality and public order. Who has to decide?” he asked as per LiveLaw.



The state government's order of February 5, 2022 by which it had banned wearing clothes that disturb equality, integrity and public order in schools and colleges, was referred to in the apex court.



Several pleas have been filed in the top court against the March 15 verdict of the high court holding that wearing hijab is not a part of the essential religious practice which can be protected under Article 25 of the Constitution.



