The breakfast scheme was launched in Tamil Nadu recently for primary students of government schools and to ensure that it is implemented effectively, the Government of Tamil Nadu has started using a mobile app which helps with real-time monitoring, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



CMBFS (Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme), was created by Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA) and is available for download on Google Playstore.



The supervisors in charge of the breakfast programme have been asked to download the app and ensure that they update the data on the dashboard of the mobile in real-time. From the time the cooking process starts till the time it is served, every data is updated on the dashboard.



"We start monitoring the data on the app from 4.30 am. If any delay is found, immediate measures will be taken to resolve it," said K Elambahavath, project coordinator of the scheme.



"As minute-to-minute data is monitored, we are able to ensure that the food is served on time to the students," added Elambahavath.



Officials said the mobile app will be useful in ensuring proper implementation of the scheme when it is rolled out across the state.



In the first phase, 1.14 lakh students from 1,545 schools are being benefited. In subsequent phases, the government has plans to implement it across the State. For the first phase of the scheme, Rs 33.56 crore has been allocated.