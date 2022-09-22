In a notice issued on September 21, the National Medical Commission (NMC) directed the Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) to pursue their Compulsory Rotatory Medical Internships (CRMI) only in the colleges that have been approved by the NMC for this role. The notice read, "As per the provisions of CRMI Regulations 2021, Foreign Medical Graduates who are required to do internship in India, shall do the same only in medical colleges or institutions approved for providing CRMI to Indian Medical Graduates and the allocation of medical college to these FMGs will be done by the concerned State Medical Council only."

Further, the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UMEB) stated that the FMG's 12-month-long compulsory internship in India has to be completed only in NMC-approved colleges and not with institutions/clinics that are not affiliated with any institute that does not have the green signal from the NMC to offer CRMIs to FMGs. Moreover, the NMC clarified that, "The State Medical Councils are required to allot states to FMGs, who have qualified the FMG exam, in medical colleges only." Additionally, the NMC has strictly instructed all state colleges to ensure that all the candidates of CRMI have successfully completed the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE).

Also, the NMC clarified that standalone PG institutes imparting DNB-PDCET and non-teaching hospitals are not entitled to conduct the CRMI, after the publication of the NMC’s CRMI Regulations, 2021. Meanwhile, candidates are advised to check the state-wise list of colleges that have been approved by the NMC for CRMI.