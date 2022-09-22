Candidates appearing for the UGC NET exam image for representational purpose only | (Pic: Express)

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2022 is set to begin tomorrow, September 23. The admit cards for the same were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) yesterday, September 21.

The candidates appearing for the exam tomorrow can download their admit cards from the official UGC NET website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. It may be noted that the admit cards for the second phase of the NET exam have also been released on this website today, September 22. The second phase is set to be conducted on September 29.

Here are the steps to download the admit card:



1. Visit the official website

2. Click on the Public Notices link on the Home Page

3. Click on the link which reads, “Release of Admit Card for 23 September 2022 and the Subject and Shift-wise Schedule of UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) Phase II-Reg”

4. Enter the required login credentials

5. The candidates’ admit cards will be displayed

6. Save and download as required for future purposes

NTA has released the schedule for all the phases of the UGC NET 2022 exam. Candidates can view the schedule from the official website as well. For the first phase, exams will be conducted for Assamese, Bengali, Bodo and Urdu. For the second phase, the exam will take place for Commerce, Electronic Science, Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art), as per the schedule.