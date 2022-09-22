The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has started online applications for those candidates who have qualified for the NEET PG 2022 exam, as stated in a report by The Indian Express. Interested candidates can register online at the official website – bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Applications are invited for Postgraduate Degree, Postgraduate Diploma, DNB (Degree & Diploma) courses in government, private medical colleges of Bihar state. Moreover, the candidates are invited based on the NEET PG merit list. Consequently, the online registration and submission of the application form started on September 21. The last date to apply and pay the fee is on September 26. Further, on September 27, candidates can edit their application forms.

Here are the steps to apply:

1. Open the official website – bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

2. Select ‘Online admission portal for PGMAC- 2022’.

3. Login with your credentials — NEET PG application number, password, security pin.

4. Fill out the application form.

5. Once you're done, click on submit.

6. Pay the counselling fees of Rs 2,200.

7. You have successfully applied! Download the form for future use.