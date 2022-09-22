When the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Government of Andhra Pradesh brought in a Bill to rename the NTR University of Health Sciences (UHS) as YSR UHS, both Houses of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature saw bitter scenes. This happened yesterday, September 21.

At the very end of the monsoon session, the Legislative Council approved the Bill despite several protests from the opposition party, Telugu Desam Party and others as well, as stated in a report by PTI.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy went on to justify the renaming of the University of Health Sciences, which is the first such university in India established in 1986 as a brainchild of Telugu legend and former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, after his late father YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

"My father was an MBBS doctor. He was the one who initiated schemes like Aarogya Sri, 108 (ambulance) and 104 (mobile clinics). It was he who established three new medical colleges in the state as Chief Minister between 2004 and 2009," the Chief Minister said.

"This government, his son's, is now setting up 17 new medical colleges. So, out of the total 28 medical colleges in the state, 20 are due to YSR or his son," Reddy claimed.

During its rule, the TDP had not set up even one medical college, he added.

"Should not credit be given to the person who deserves it?" Jagan asked. He said the decision to rename the UHS was taken after a thorough consultation.

Reddy claimed he had all the respect for NTR and pointed out that his government named a newly formed district after the legendary actor-turned-politician.

The Assembly then passed the amendment Bill without opposition.



The main opposition, TDP and BJP voiced their protest against the rechristening but Council Chairman Moshen Raju completed the formality amid the din.

Both Houses were adjourned sine die.