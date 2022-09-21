When a crocodile was spotted inside a government school campus in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district, panic struck students and staff alike. The school authorities informed that the local villagers, armed with sticks, came to the rescue and managed to corner the reptile.

The incident occurred on September 20, Tuesday, during school hours. When the students and staff saw the crocodile inside the school, they raised an alarm. After this, the villagers rushed in to help. They locked the reptile inside a classroom till district officials and State Forest department staff arrived and captured it, as per a report by PTI.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Diwakar Vashisht told reporters that the reptile was captured from the school in Qasimpur village on Tuesday and has been released in River Ganga. He informed that steps were being taken to keep such situations in check in the future.

But how did the crocodile get in?

There are a number of rivulets in the area where the school is located and the river Ganga also flows nearby. According to school staff members, a number of crocodiles have been spotted in the village pond and the villagers, on several occasions, have drawn the attention of the local authorities, but in vain. According to locals, the crocodile somehow managed to make its way to the village pond from these rivulets during floods and reached the school.

The DFO said that steps have been initiated with the help of the village panchayat to investigate whether more crocodiles are inhabiting the pond. "If they are detected, then they would also be captured and released in the river," he said, as per PTI.