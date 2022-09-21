Calling the law students the ambassadors of justice, Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Tuesday, September 20, urged them to work towards ensuring justice for the poor and marginalised section of people.

Speaking at the silver jubilee of Dr Ambedkar Law University at Taramani in Chennai, Stalin called upon law students not to confine themselves to ensuring legal justice for their clients, but also to strive and fight for social justice.

"You should be the ambassadors of justice in future. Utilise legal acumen and debating skills to provide justice to the poor and downtrodden," the CM urged, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

He added that, apart from law books, students should also read society. "Be it political protests or freedom struggle or social reform movements, lawyers were at the forefront. Law education is a combination of politics and social sciences," Stalin said.

Stalin also highlighted how former Chief Minister Karunanidhi played a pivotal role in getting a place for the law university. "Even though 'Poompozhil' on Greenways Road was recommended to be the official residence of Karunanidhi due to space constraints at his Gopalapuram residence, he allocated it to the university as it was looking for a space." Stalin pointed out.

In 2008, the then DMK government under Karunanidhi allocated 15 acres in Perungudi for the expansion of the university, he recalled.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the silver jubilee plaque and released a special souvenir on the occasion.