More girls will be seen attending classes in universities as female students have outnumbered boys in the Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) held last month.



A total of 54,050 students, that is, 94.39 per cent of total students have qualified for the CPGET. Among them, 36,437 are girls and 17,613 are boys.



CPGET is conducted for admissions into various PG, PG Diploma and five-year integrated courses in universities including Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamaru, Satavahana, Telangana Mahila Vishwavidyalayam and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological university.



The results of CPGET were released on Tuesday, September 20, by Telangana State Council of Higher Education in Hyderabad, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



With 4,802 students, MSc Chemistry has become the most chosen course this year followed by 4457 students choosing MCom and 3897 students opting for MSc Zoology.



Speaking of the occasion, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, D Ravinder said that new women's hostels are being made available in Saifabad College and Nizam College from this academic year.



A total of 45,003 PG seats are available in all universities, he revealed. Counselling schedule for PG admissions in eight universities in the state will be released within a week. Counselling will be held in online mode and students are advised to submit their educational, caste and other certificates in advance.