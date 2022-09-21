On Monday, September 19, at night, over 69 students of Kagaznagar Minority Gurukulam School were taken ill. This was after they had dinner, rice with cabbage curry and dal, at around 7.30 pm.

It was about two hours after dinner that they felt uneasy and started vomiting. It's alleged that the principal of the school and the staff did not react quickly to take the students to the hospital, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

When the local police, parents and AIMIM members found out, they rushed to the school and students were shifted to two private hospitals in Kagaznagar till about 1 am. The students alleged that they had been served rice filled with insects and rotten vegetable curry for the last two days.

The Additional Collector of Kumarambheem Asifabad district, Chahat Bajpai's vehicle was blocked by activists of the OU Joint Action Committee (OUJAC) while she was returning from the Kagaznagar Minority Gurukulam School after conducting an enquiry into the food poisoning incident.

It was their demand that the principal and warden of the school be suspended.

A memorandum was submitted

OUJAC State Secretary Anam Nagarjuna and others submitted a memorandum to the additional Collector alleging that the students were given rotten rice and vegetables, leading to food poisoning. There were insects in the rice and vegetables like brinjal and cabbage were in a decomposed state before they were cooked, they alleged.

"If the teachers in the school and the students were served the same food, then why only the latter suffered food poisoning?" they questioned and alleged that the treatment for both was not the same, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

OUJAC also alleged that the road to the residential school was bumpy and the dump yard located close to it makes students sick.

The repeated complaints by the students to the principal and the warden about rotten food were not taken seriously, alleged OUJAC.

The students after their discharge from the hospitals were taken home on Monday by their parents fearing threat to their health because of bad food.

The additional Collector said that the enquiry report would be submitted to the higher officials and assured action against those responsible for the food poisoning.