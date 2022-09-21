A day after the St Stephen's College governing body decided to approach the Supreme Court on the admission criteria issue, Delhi University (to which the college is affiliated), on September 21, reiterated that the college will have to follow the rules laid down by the government for admission. Both parties have refused to back down.

On Tuesday, September 20, the college's governing body decided to challenge the recent Delhi High Court order on its admission process and seek "interim relief" to carry out this year's admissions through an interview process for candidates of all categories. Reacting to this, a senior official from DU stated that the varsity will go against St Stephen's admission policy in any case, as per a report by PTI.



"We will defend our admission process and will not back down. The college will have to follow the admission process laid down by the government," DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said. Over the last few months, the college and the university have been at war over the college's admission criteria. Several letters have been exchanged between the parties on this matter.

With the college refusing to do away with the interview process for admissions, DU said it is "firm" on its decision to declare "null and void" all admissions made by the college in violation of the CUET guidelines. On September 12, the Delhi High Court's order came on petitions filed by a law student and the college with respect to the legality of admission of students, as per PTI.