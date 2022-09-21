Information technology services and consulting firm Accenture is all set to conduct deep technology research for industrial automation, robotics and advanced technologies in association with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M). The firm announced this venture on Wednesday, September 21.

A Centre of Excellence would be set up under this initiative to conduct collaborative research projects and jointly develop intellectual properties on digital engineering and manufacturing across industries. According to IIT-M, the centre would also work as an incubator and identify disruptive early-stage startups to drive innovation and research, as mentioned in a report by PTI.

Specific areas of collaboration include Autonomous Robotics Systems, Industrial Internet of Things, Digital Twin Systems and Advanced Automotive Technologies such as electric mobility services among others, the IIT-M statement explained. The institute is excited about this collaboration.

"We are excited to be setting up this new centre with Accenture as it not only aligns with our interest and objectives, but also brings intellectual and practical skills that are necessary for our student researchers for the future," IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti said, as per PTI.

Meanwhile, "Advanced digital technologies can help enterprises drive new levels of productivity, competitiveness and sustainable growth in a fluid and rapidly changing environment and industry-academia partnerships are crucial for developing solutions and talent for the future," Accenture Senior Managing Director, Lead-Advanced Technology Centres, Mahesh Zurale said.