The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022 for postgraduate and PhD courses on October 17. Candidates can access the schedule of DUET PG 2022 on the official websites nta.ac.in and nta.ac.in/DuetExam.

The exam will be conducted as a computer based test (CBT), the NTA said in a notice. According to the DUET PG exam schedule, the exam will be conducted on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2022.

“The dates of Advance City Intimation and Release of Admit Card will be announced later on…For any queries/clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at duet@nta.ac.in,” NTA said in the notice.

The application window for the DUET PG exam closed on June 30. Like in 2021, this year also, 50 per cent of the seats are reserved for the students of DU, while the remaining seats would be filled up through this exam.

The varsity officials also informed that 28 cities have been selected as exam centres, with one centre in each state, as per a report by PTI. The NTA conducted the DUET 2021 exam from September 26 to October 1, 2021, as per PTI.