The application window for registering for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 closes today, September 21. Those who are yet to apply for the exam can do so by visiting the official website iimcat.ac.in up to 5 pm.

CAT is a national-level entrance test that is conducted for providing admission to graduate management programmes offered by Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other participating B-Schools across the country.

Candidates belonging to the General category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 2,230 and those belonging to the reserved category have to pay Rs 1,150.

Those who wish to apply can follow the below-mentioned steps:

1. Log on to the official website iimcat.ac.in

2. On the homepage of the website, click the link that says registration

3. Key in your login credentials and register

4. Fill in the necessary information and upload the required documents

5. Pay the application fee

6. Submit and save a copy of the application for future use

Here are the important dates

September 21, 2022 - Last date for registration till 5 pm

October 27, 2022 - CAT 2022 admit card download

November 27, 2022 - CAT exam

Documents Required for application

1. Scanned mark sheets of Class X, XII, bachelor's degree/master's degree, diploma, others

2. Document related to work experience

3. Scanned passport-size photo and signature

4. Other required documents as mentioned in the application process

CAT 2022 will be held in three sessions of two hours each on November 27. The questions will be from quantitative ability, verbal ability and reading comprehension, and data interpretation and logical thinking.