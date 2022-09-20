The results of the Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) 2022 have been announced by the Osmania University, Hyderabad today, September 20. Candidates can check their scores on the official website at cpget.tsche.ac.in.

The university conducts the exam for admissions into various postgraduate (M.A., M.Sc., M.Com, etc;) courses, postgraduate diploma courses and five years Integrated Programmes ( M.A., M.Sc., M.B.A) offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the academic year 2022-2023.

This year, the test was conducted from August 11 to August 26, 2022. Additionally, the provisional answer keys were released on August 23.

“TS CPGET-2022 results will be released on September 20, 2022 by Prof. R. Libadri, Charmin, TSCHE,” a notice by the university said.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results by following the below-mentioned steps:

1. Log on to the official website cpget.tsche.ac.in

2. On the homepage of the website, click the link that says CPGET 2022 rank card

3. Enter your login credentials and submit it

4. Your rank will be displayed on the page

5. Save and download a copy for future use