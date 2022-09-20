In a suspected case of food poisoning, 31 students of Kagaznagar Minority Residential School in Kumurambheem-Asifabad district fell ill on Monday evening, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Reportedly, the students fell unconscious soon after having dinner. After being informed by the school management, police rushed to the school and shifted the students in their vehicle to the Kagaznagar hospital for treatment. Police had to make three trips to shift all 31 students to the hospital.

Fellow students alleged that they were being served substandard food for the last three days. “We have been finding small inspects in the rice being served to us for the last three days. We have complained to the management and asked them to resolve this problem. But our pleas fell on deaf ears. As a result, our friends are now hospitalised,” said a student on condition of anonymity.

The school principal, meanwhile, refused to comment on the matter and also prevented the media from entering the hostel.

Incidents of food poisoning at government residential schools in Telangana are on the rise in the recent days, with dozens of students landing in hospitals. Recently, a girl student of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Kagaznagar died, while undergoing treatment at a private hospital, apparently after consuming contaminated food.

In Wardhannapet of Warangal Rural district, 33 students of a social welfare school were hospitalised for a similar reason.

Back in July, students of Basara IIIT were hospitalised after reportedly consuming contaminated food. A month ago, they released a photo of a dead frog in the food.