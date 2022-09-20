The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the tentative exam schedule for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class X and Higher Secondary Certificate Class XII Board exams. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website mahahsscboard.in.

The state HSC exams 2023 for Class XII students will be held from February 21, 2022 to March 20, 2022. The state SSC exams 2023 for Class X students will be conducted from March 2, 2022 to March 25, 2022, according to the schedule available on the website.

The rest of the detailed schedule can be downloaded by following the below-mentioned steps :

1. Log on to the official MSBSHSE website: mahahsscboard.in.

2. On the homepage of the website, click the “HSC/SSC FEB/MAR 2023 TIME TABLE CIRCULAR” or the “SSC 2023 TIME TABLE TENTATIVE” link

3. Click on either of the above links and the required document will appear on your screen

4. Download the schedule for future reference

It is important to note that this is just the tentative schedule and the Board will upload the final schedule and its details soon.