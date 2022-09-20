The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has invited applications for admissions to postgraduate medical and dental courses from eligible candidates. Details regarding eligibility criteria for admissions are available on the official website www.kea.kar.nic.in.

“KEA is inviting applications online for admissions to PG Medical and Dental courses from the eligible candidates who have qualified in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 / NEET Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) 2022 for the year 2022-23,” the notice dated September 19, 2022, by KEA read.

The portal is enabled to register and apply online for Post Graduate Entrance Test (PGET) 2022 from September 19, 2022. Interested candidates have to register and pay the fees online before 4.00 pm on September 23, 2022 and application can be submitted online by September 23, 2022, 11.59 pm, the notice by KEA added.

Candidates can apply by following the below-mentioned steps:

1. Visit the official website www.kea.kar.nic.in

2. On the homepage of the website, under “Latest announcement” click the online application link

3. Fill in the required credentials including login ID and password

4. Fill in the application form

5. Download it for future use