The online registration for the centralised seat allocation process for the academic year 2022-23 is being conducted by the National Institute of Technology Rourkela (NIT Rourkela) for admission to various undergraduate programmes at NITs, IIITs, SPAs (School of Planning and Architecture) and a few government-funded technical institutes, will close tomorrow, September 21.

The registration for Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) 2022 - special rounds to fill the vacant seats in the NIT+ system, if any, will begin on October 24, 2022, after the completion of Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) rounds, a press release stated. The whole counselling process is expected to be completed by November 6, 2022.

Candidates who are interested can follow the below-mentioned steps to participate in JoSAA-2022:

1. Log on to the official website www.josaa.nic.in or www.csab.nic.in

2. On the homepage of the website, log in using JEE (Main) Application Number and password

3. Complete the choice filling section

4. Review and lock the filled-in choices, as per the schedule

5. Download the application for future use

Here are some other important dates you need to remember:

September 21, 2022: Registration process for JoSAA closes

September 23, 2022: Declaration of the results of the first round

September 23 to October 16, 2022: Six rounds of JoSAA will be conducted

October 24, 2022: Display of vacancies after JoSAA rounds

October 24, 2022: Registration for the filling of vacant seats, if any, through CSAB-Special Rounds starts

October 29-November 6, 2022: Two Rounds of CSAB special will be conducted

November 7, 2022: Expected date for commencement of first-year classes