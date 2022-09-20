DOT School of Design and the Leather Sector Skill Council (LSSC) decided to form a cooperative industrial association to meet the demand for a skilled workforce in the leather industry in India.

LSSC and DOT School of Design today, September 20, signed to jointly open a Center of Excellence at DOT in Ambattur, Chennai, in the presence of Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship of India, Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry and Broadcasting of India, L Murugan.

The Leather Sector Skill Council is a non-profit organisation committed to meeting the demand for trained labour in India's leather industry. LSSC was established in 2012 as one of the National Skill Development Corporation-approved critical industry skill councils (NSDC). The key objective of LSSC is to facilitate the development of skilled human resources needed for the sustained growth of the leather and leather goods industry.

DOT School of Design, the first exclusive multidisciplinary design college in Chennai, was instituted by design professionals and architects, offering professional (bachelor’s and master’s) degree and diploma courses in six Design disciplines.

The disciplines offered are Industrial Design, Communication Design, Fashion Design, Spatial Design, Textile Design and Fine Arts. With faculties from esteemed institutes and renowned industry practitioners as advisors, DOT provides a platform to learn from the best in the design field. DOT also has activities like Industry Connect, Incubation Research Centre and Fablab for any design aspirant to accomplish their projects using DOT’s mentors and infrastructure facilities.

LSSC found the infrastructure with required machines, tools and consumables at DOT to be capable of running training programmes for upskilling the workforce in the leather sector of India. DOT is proud and delighted in welcoming this opportunity with LSSC, as this would also be beneficial for DOT students.

Both parties strongly believe that this initiative will bridge the existing gap between the skills available and required by the industries.