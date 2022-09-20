The last date for submission of the No Objection Certificate for Centralised Merit Based online counselling for admission to Sponsored DNB seats (Post MBBS and Post Diploma) has been extended till September 25.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences issued a circular in the same regard. “The last date for submission of NOC for Centralized Merit Based online counseling for admission to Sponsored DNB seats (Post MBBS and Post Diploma) in the prescribed format has been extended till 25th September, 2022,” the circular added.

The notice also stated that the prescribed format of NOC shall be as per the Public Notice dated August 5, 2022, available on the official website natboard.edu.in.

The Board had earlier extended the date for submission of the NOC till September 15, 2022. Centralised Merit Based online counselling for Sponsored DNB seats shall be conducted thereafter. The detailed schedule of online counselling shall be notified in due course, the notice stated.

For any more queries, candidates are advised to write to NBEMS at counseling.cc@natboard.edu.in.