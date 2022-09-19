A teacher from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh helped over 800 specially-abled children to get into school. Deepmala Pandey from Gangapur Primary School has come up with a unique initiative to enroll specially-abled children in government schools.

Through this, Deepmala has helped over 800 students get into school until now. "I have started the movement of One Teacher, One Call, to motivate teachers to enroll at least one disabled child in a government school. So, far we have got around 800 students admitted to schools,” she told ANI.

On the occasion of PM Modi’s 72nd birthday, the Minister of State and Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that he has adopted over 72 specially-abled children from different parts of Bihar and taking care of the basic needs of these children in order to reduce the financial burden on their families.

"We are highly inspired by the Prime Minister's dedication and commitment to the welfare of downtrodden people, so I have adopted a total of 72 specially-abled poor children to date and taking care of their health, education and all basic facilities required for all these children so that the burden of these families can be reduced," he said.

Home Minister Amit Shah, on the same occasion, presented various equipment that will aid the children who are specially-abled and cleaning machines to government schools and community hostels at a service program organised in Hyderabad.

He also said that, “The biggest work done by Prime Minister Modi is to give a respectable name to any kind of disability caused by birth or accident. Modi has given such people the right to live with full respect by calling them Divyang. Earlier people used to look at the specially-abled with compassion, but now they look at them with respect,” as reported by ANI.

He added that, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has devised many works for the disabled. Every Rupee note has also been printed in Braille to enable the visually impaired to identify currency notes and India is the only country whose currency is also written in Braille script."

He said apart from this, arrangements have been made for easy access to lifts for Specially Abled persons in government offices, as well as keeping in mind the needs of the Specially Abled in public transport.